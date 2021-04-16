Biden keeps US refugee cap at 15,000 rather than raise it-official

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an order on Friday to keep the U.S. refugee cap at a historically low 15,000, a senior administration official said, rather than raise it to 62,500 as he had been considering.

Under an emergency presidential determination signed by Biden, the United States will offer refugee status to a wider part of the world than had been allowed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, the official said.

