Biden keeps US refugee cap at 15,000 rather than raise it-official

Biden keeps US refugee cap at 15,000 rather than raise it-officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden signed an order on Friday to keep the U.S. refugee cap at a historically low 15,000, a senior administration official said, rather than raise it to 62,500 as he had been considering.
Under an emergency presidential determination signed by Biden, the United States will offer refugee status to a wider part of the world than had been allowed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, the official said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
