COVID-19: Hanumantha Rao appeals to Telangana govt to impose 'health emergency'

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday appealed to the TRS-led Telangana Government to impose a 'health emergency' in the state to control the spread of the coronavirus

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:15 IST
Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday appealed to the Telangana government to impose a 'health emergency' in the state to control the spread of the coronavirus. "On one hand, the number of COVID-19 cases is skyrocketing by every passing day, while on the other, the state government is acting as a mere spectator," Rao told ANI.

"After vaccination drive had kick-started, I expected that the number of Covid-19 cases would go down. But instead, the number of Covid 19 cases are increasing at a very rapid rate, not just in Telangana but across the country," he said. He further said that all hospitals in the state, including private and government hospitals that are handling patients affected by the pandemic are short of beds.

"There is a shortage of everything in the state now - of beds, oxygen cylinders, and now even the Covid 19 vaccine. Why isn't the State Government imposing lockdown in the state despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases?" he asked. He also requested to convert rooms at LB Stadium, Gachibowli Stadium and other stadiums in the city into Covid-19 centres.

"By doing so, the government will be able to do provide accommodation to the infected people. Even spacious farmhouses at the outskirts of the city can be turned into Covid centres," he said. He further accused the government of being more focused on conducting elections with the upcoming by-elections.

"Tomorrow, that is on April 17, the By-elections for the Nagarjuna Sagar Constituency will take place and soon after that, the municipal elections will happen in parts of Telangana. CM KCR must give more importance to health care and not to winning the elections," Rao said. Regarding the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Rao said, "While lakhs of people are visiting Haridwar every day due to the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the government is saying that social distancing is a must. This shows that the government is not serious about the pandemic in this country. I appeal to the judiciary that very strict orders must be passed to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Kumbh Mela."

"The Central and Telangana governments have failed to understand the ground reality and are only concerned about religious festivals and elections," he added. (ANI)

