PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:14 IST
Guj: Morva Hadaf bypoll voting to begin at 7am on Sat

Voting for the Morva Hadaf (ST) Assembly bypoll in Gujarat's Panchmahal district will be held between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm on Saturday, poll authorities said on Friday.

The bypoll was necessitated after Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified in May, 2019 for submitting an invalid caste certificate.

The main contest is between BJP's Nimisha Suthar, who represented the seat from 2013 to 2017, and the Congress' Suresh Katara.

A release from the chief electoral officer of the state said all COVID-19 SOPs will be in place during the voting process.

Counting of votes will take place in May 2.

