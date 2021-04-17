Suga says he told Biden of commitment to move forward with Olympic Games in Japan

Suga says he told Biden of commitment to move forward with Olympic Games in JapanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 03:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 03:09 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he told U.S. President Joe Biden that he was committed to moving forward with the summer Olympic Games in Japan and that Biden offered his support.
"I told the president about my determination to realize the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games this summer as a symbol of global unity," Suga told reporters at a joint White House news conference with Biden. "President Biden once again expressed his support for this determination."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Tokyo Olympic
- Olympic Games
- U.S.
- Biden
- Japan
- Yoshihide Suga
- Japanese
- White House
ALSO READ
U.S. to brief Japan, South Korea on North Korea review
Biden mentions Holi in address to faith leaders
At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team 'looks like America'
WRAPUP 1-Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank