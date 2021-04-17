Left Menu

Polling begins for three assembly seats in Rajasthan

The polling in three assembly constituencies of Rajasthan began at 7 am on Saturday, amid tight security arrangements.The polling will decide the fate of 27 candidates in Sahara Bhilwara, Sujangarh Churu and Rajsamand Rajsamand constituencies where a total of 7,43,802 voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 1,145 polling booths.The polling will continue till 6 pm today. Counting will be held on May 2.The polling began in the morning.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-04-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 08:00 IST
Polling begins for three assembly seats in Rajasthan

The polling in three assembly constituencies of Rajasthan began at 7 am on Saturday, amid tight security arrangements.

The polling will decide the fate of 27 candidates in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand (Rajsamand) constituencies where a total of 7,43,802 voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 1,145 polling booths.

The polling will continue till 6 pm today. Counting will be held on May 2.

''The polling began in the morning. All the measures as per the COVID-19 related guidelines are being followed in the polling,'' a spokesperson said.

The bypolls are being held after the demise of sitting MLAs Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh), Kailash Trivedi (Sahara) and Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand).

While Meghwal and Trivedi were Congress legislators, Maheshwari was a BJP MLA and both the parties have given tickets to their family members. PTI SDA IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 3 workers killed, 4 injured as wall collapses at powerloom factory

Three labourers were killed and four others injured after a wall collapsed at a powerloom factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, officials said. The mishap occurred around 4.30 pm on Friday at Tukaram Compound in Katai are...

Amit Shah appeals for maximum voting in Phase-V of West Bengal assembly election

As the polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections is being held on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to voters for maximum voting turnout and said that every vote will play an important role in restorin...

US, Japan pledge to strengthen Quad to build free, open, accessible, diverse and thriving Indo-Pacific

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have pledged to work with India and Australia to strengthen the Quad to build a free, open, accessible, diverse and thriving Indo-Pacific, as the two leaders discussed the im...

Soccer-Tuchel open to talks with Chelsea players on potential recruits

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he is open to conversations with senior squad members regarding the recruitment of players in future to unlock the teams potential. While most clubs restricted spending due to the financial impact of the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021