Left Menu

If vaccination document has Modi's photo, Covid death certificates should have it too: Nawab Malik

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rising number of Covid cases and deaths across the country, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that if the vaccination certificates carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo, then the death certificates of the COVID victims should also carry his image.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:23 IST
If vaccination document has Modi's photo, Covid death certificates should have it too: Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rising number of Covid cases and deaths across the country, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that if the vaccination certificates carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo, then the death certificates of the COVID victims should also carry his image. He further stated that if the Prime Minister wans to take credit for vaccination then he should also take respnsibility for COVID fatalities.

"The way PM Modi's photo is put on vaccination certificates, we demand that PM's photo should be put on death certificates also. If they are taking credit for COVID19 vaccination, then, they will have to take responsibility for deaths too," the NCP leader told ANI. "As the number of COVID cases are rising in the country, the number of deaths are also increasing on large scale. The way videos are going viral that funeral sites are running out of space to accomodate the dead, and people are in queues. The Centre is answerable for the present situation arisen due to the circumstances and it cannot run away from answering it," Malik added.

Speaking about the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections, Malik said, "Polling is underway for the fifith phase of West Bengal assembly elections. Looking at the situation of COVID, we would like to request to the voters to maintaing social distancing while casting their votes. Come out of your houses, vote the candidate of your choice and strengthen democracy." Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly polls began on Saturday amid tight security. Polling is underway in a total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609.

The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740. In the last 24 hours, 1,23,354 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,26,71,220. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-The order of service for Prince Philip's funeral

Below are some details about Saturdays funeral at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip, husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth, as stated in the Order of Service - Once the royal family have been seated in St Georges Chapel, the choir will sing th...

Fitch removes positive outlook on Future Retail

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating at C and the rating on its USD500 million 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due 2025 at C while revising the recovery rating to RR5 from RR4. Fitch has also removed th...

Global COVID-19 deaths cross 3 million

Global COVID-19 deaths have crossed the 3 million mark, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday. According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering CSSE at Johns Hopkins Univ...

Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp

The countrys cybersecurity agency has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to a breach of sensitive information.A high severity rating advisory issued by the CE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021