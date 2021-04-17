Left Menu

BJP expels ex-MLA for contesting as rebel in Basavakalyan

Bengaluru, Apr 17 PTI Karnataka BJP on Saturday expelled former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba for contesting as an independent against the partys candidate Sharanu Salagar in the Basavakalyan Assembly segment where a bypoll is underway.By contesting as a rebel candidate against the BJPs official candidate Sharanu Salagar, you Khuba have violated the party discipline.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:03 IST
BJP expels ex-MLA for contesting as rebel in Basavakalyan

Bengaluru, Apr 17 (PTI): Karnataka BJP on Saturday expelled former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba for contesting as an independent against the partys candidate Sharanu Salagar in the Basavakalyan Assembly segment where a bypoll is underway.

''By contesting as a rebel candidate against the BJP's official candidate Sharanu Salagar, you (Khuba) have violated the party discipline. Despite attempts by the party till the last moment you did not withdraw from the fray,'' an expulsion order by BJP's state disciplinary committee president Lingaraj Patil said.

''So you have been expelled from the primary membership of the BJP for a period of six years for anti-party activities,'' it said.

Kuba had not withdrawn his nomination as an independent candidate despite attempts by Housing Minister V Somanna, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and district in-charge Minister Prabhu Chauhan, among others, to pacify him.

Kuba was a two-time MLA from the constituency in 2004 and 2013. From JD(S), he had subsequently joined the BJP and lost to B Narayan Rao of the Congress in 2018 Assembly polls.

By-polls to Basavakalyan Assembly seat is necessitated following the death of Narayan Rao due to COVID-19 in September last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to boost his chances of taking pole position later Saturday.The Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was...

Five protesting workers killed in police firing in under construction power plant: reports

At least 5 people working at a under construction coal-power plant in Chittagong were killed in a clash with the police following a protest by the workers over wage and allowances, media reports said on Saturday.The incident happened when t...

Kohli's leadership complements my approach towards game: Kyle Jamieson

Virat Kohlis style of leadership complements his thought process, feels RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who has accepted that bowling on slower Indian tracks require a different set of skill-sets.Jamieson, a 6 feet 8 inch giant, has adjusted...

Malaysia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, April 17 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 2,331 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 372,859. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021