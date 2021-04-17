Left Menu

K'taka: Newly-wed couple casts vote in Belgaum parliamentary by-polls as first duty post-marriage

A newly-wed couple from the Bijgarni village in Karnataka's Belgaum exercised their right to vote in the ongoing by-elections for the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat as the first duty post-marriage.

ANI | Belgaum (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:26 IST
K'taka: Newly-wed couple casts vote in Belgaum parliamentary by-polls as first duty post-marriage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A newly-wed couple from the Bijgarni village in Karnataka's Belgaum exercised their right to vote in the ongoing by-elections for the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat as the first duty post-marriage. Sumit Ashtekar and his wife went to a polling booth directly from their marriage on Saturday and cast their vote for the ongoing Belgaum Lok Sabha by-election.

Ashtekar reached the polling station in Bijgarni directly from the 'mandapa' without changing his wedding attire. He and his wife considered voting in the by-elections as their first duty after marriage. Last month, the Election Commission (EC) had announced bye-elections to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka and for 14 vacancies in assemblies of different states.

The polling will be held on April 17 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Mangala Suresh Angadi to the Belgaum parliamentary constituency in Karnataka. The Belgaum constituency fell vacant following the death of Mangala Suresh Angadi's husband and Union Minister Suresh Angadi last year.

Congress also named Satish Jarakiholi as the party candidate for the by-election to the Belgaum Parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

West Bengal elections 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase....

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, section of Haryana officials allowed work from home

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided to allow officials equal to the rank of under secretary or below to work from home and restrict their physical attendance in offices to 50 per cent.A letter in this...

Yemen's Houthis say they have hit Saudi Arabia's King Khalid airbase

Yemens Houthi movement has attacked King Khalid airbase in the Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait with explosive drones, the Houthis military spokesman said on Twitter on Saturday.There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government....

SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to journey

SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fees for changing date or time in their tickets at least five days prior to the departure date.Earlier, the zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021