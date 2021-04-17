Gujarat: Over 42% voting for Morva Hadaf assembly bypoll

Left Menu

A voter turnout of 42.60 per cent was recorded in the byelection to Morva Hadaf ST Assembly seat in Gujarats Panchmahal district on Saturday, officials said.The bypoll was necessitated after Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified in May, 2019, for submitting an invalid caste certificate.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:53 IST
A voter turnout of 42.60 per cent was recorded in the byelection to Morva Hadaf (ST) Assembly seat in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated after Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified in May, 2019, for submitting an invalid caste certificate. He eventually lost an appeal in the Gujarat High Court on the issue. Khant died due to health issues in January this year. ''Of the total 2.19 lakh registered voters, little over 42 per cent electors exercised their franchise between 7 am and 6 pm,'' district collector Amit Arora said.

Voting passed off peacefully at 329 polling booths without any untoward incident, he added.

To maintain social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the number of voters per booth was restricted at 1,000, Arora said.

A total of three candidates were in the fray including former MLA Nimisha Suthar, who represented this seat from 2013 to 2017. Suthar, who is a BJP nominee, is pitted against Congress' Suresh Katara. Another contestant is Sushilaben Maida who fought the bypoll as Independent.

