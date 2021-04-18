Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons; Meet Messi, the Russian puma and more

The farmers at Malaysian company Mono Premium Melon regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called "tama-fuki" said to enhance their flavour, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth. Meet Messi, the Russian puma In the mornings, Aleksandr Dmitriev is woken by his pet cat Messi nuzzling against his neck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 02:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons; Meet Messi, the Russian puma and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Music and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons

After more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say they have found the right concoction of nutrients and treatments to successfully grow Japanese muskmelons, one of the world's most expensive fruits. The farmers at Malaysian company Mono Premium Melon regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called "tama-fuki" said to enhance their flavour, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth.

Meet Messi, the Russian puma

In the mornings, Aleksandr Dmitriev is woken by his pet cat Messi nuzzling against his neck. Messi loves having his fur combed, and bounding around batting at a large green soft toy. The twist? Messi is a male puma.

Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan will use a herbal tonic to treat COVID-19, its health minister said on Friday after his president praised the remedy - despite warnings from a medical expert that it contained a potentially lethal poison. Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev drank a solution made from the roots of aconitum soongaricum at an online briefing to show that it was safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports 67,636 new coronavirus cases, 2,929 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 67,636 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,929 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.Brazil has registered more than 13.9 million cases since the pandemic began, ...

France to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from Brazil

France will order a strict 10-day quarantine for all travellers coming from Brazil starting April 24, the prime ministers office said on Saturday, in a bid to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first found in the South American cou...

Japanese PM, Pfizer CEO discuss delivery of additional vaccine doses in 2021 to Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan this year, Nikkei reported. Pfizer confirmed in an email that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with S...

Soccer-Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in Saturdays Copa del Rey final to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time.Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021