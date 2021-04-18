Left Menu

After criticism, Biden says he will raise U.S. cap on refugee admissions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 02:43 IST
After criticism, Biden says he will raise U.S. cap on refugee admissions
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden said on Saturday he will raise the cap on the number of refugees admitted this year to the United States, a day after he drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers for agreeing to keep the historically low figure in place. Biden signed an order on Friday extending a 15,000 refugee admissions cap issued by his predecessor Donald Trump through the end of September. In signing the order, Biden shelved a plan announced in February to increase the cap to 62,500.

Biden told reporters in Delaware on Saturday after playing golf that he would go beyond the 15,000 limit. "We are going to increase the number. Problem was the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up at the border with young people. We couldn't do two things at once, so now we are going to raise the number," he said.

With Biden under criticism from lawmakers and refugee advocacy groups, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday he planned to "set a final, increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15." Biden's order to limit admissions to 15,000 was a blow to advocacy groups that wanted the Democratic president to move swiftly to reverse the refugee policies of the Republican Trump, who had set the figure as a way to limit immigration.

The program for admitting refugees is distinct from the asylum system for migrants. Refugees must be vetted while still overseas and cleared for entry to the United States, unlike migrants who arrive at a U.S. border and then request asylum. Biden's cautious approach appears to have been tied to concerns over the optics of admitting more refugees at a time of rising numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months, and to not wanting to look "too open" or "soft," another U.S. official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Friday.

Psaki said Friday Biden's "initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely...given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited." Republicans have blamed Biden for the situation at the border, faulting his moves to reverse other Trump-era hardline immigration policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports 67,636 new coronavirus cases, 2,929 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 67,636 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,929 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.Brazil has registered more than 13.9 million cases since the pandemic began, ...

France to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from Brazil

France will order a strict 10-day quarantine for all travellers coming from Brazil starting April 24, the prime ministers office said on Saturday, in a bid to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first found in the South American cou...

Japanese PM, Pfizer CEO discuss delivery of additional vaccine doses in 2021 to Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan this year, Nikkei reported. Pfizer confirmed in an email that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with S...

Soccer-Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in Saturdays Copa del Rey final to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time.Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021