Declare a national health emergency: Sibal to PM

Amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a national health emergency.The former Union minister also called on the Election Commission to declare a moratorium on election rallies in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.COVID-19 infections faster than recoveries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:26 IST
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a national health emergency.

The former Union minister also called on the Election Commission to declare a moratorium on election rallies in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

''COVID-19 infections faster than recoveries. Modiji: Declare a National Health Emergency. Election Commission: Declare a moratorium on election rallies. Courts: Protect people's lives,'' Sibal tweeted.

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country has recorded over 2 lakh cases consecutively for the last four days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

