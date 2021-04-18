Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:16 IST
K'taka CM Yediyurappa in hospital for COVID treatment is stable and recovering
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital is now stable and recovering, his office said on Sunday.

''The Chief Minister who was admitted in a hospital on Friday for COVID treatment is being monitored by a team of expert doctors. The health of the Chief Minister is stable and he is recovering,'' the office of the Chief Minister tweeted on Sunday.

Yediyurappa is spending his time in the hospital reading his favourite books and is in touch with officials to give them necessary directions, the tweet further said.

The Chief Minister had a fever on Friday and when he got himself tested, the report came positive for coronavirus.

Accordingly, he got admitted to the hospital.

This is the second time Yediyurappa contracted coronavirus.

This was despite the fact that the Chief Minister took the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

He was supposed to chair an all-party meeting on Sunday to take a stringent measure in view of rising coronavirus cases in Bengaluru.

However, the meeting has been postponed to Monday and Revenue Minister R Ashoka will now preside over the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

