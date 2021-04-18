Delhi facing acute shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Delhi is facing an ''acute shortage'' of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states.

This comes hours after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his help in enhancing the number of hospital beds and immediate oxygen supply for patients in Delhi.

''Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi's quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL,'' he tweeted on Sunday evening.

In an online briefing earlier in the day, the chief minister cited shortage of oxygen at hospitals, particularly private ones, in Delhi.

A private hospital in the city closely missed a tragedy Saturday night due to shortage of oxygen, he said.

