Left Menu

V K Singh takes to twitter to seek help for bed in hospital for COVID-19-hit person

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh on Sunday took to twitter to seek help for a COVID-19-infected person who was unable to find a bed in any hospital in his constituency Ghaziabad.Singh in his tweet quoted a message where he had been tagged, along with others.dmghaziabad Please check this out, the Union minister wrote in response to a tweet which was partly written in Hindi saying please help us, my brother needs a bed for corona treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:42 IST
V K Singh takes to twitter to seek help for bed in hospital for COVID-19-hit person

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh on Sunday took to twitter to seek help for a COVID-19-infected person who was unable to find a bed in any hospital in his constituency Ghaziabad.

Singh in his tweet quoted a message where he had been tagged, along with others.

''@dm_ghaziabad Please check this out,'' the Union minister wrote in response to a tweet which was partly written in Hindi saying ''please help us, my brother needs a bed for corona treatment. Now, beds are not being arranged in Ghaziabad. @shalabhmani @PankajSinghBJP @Gen_VKSingh''. This tweet was deleted later.

The Union minister's tweet came at a time when India is grappling with spiralling number of COVID-19 cases as well as related deaths, forcing many state governments to put in place restrictions on the movement of people.

However, Singh later clarified that he is not related to the person by blood and his tweet was for the district administration to reach out to the infected person.

In another tweet, he wrote: ''Am amazed at IQ level of trawls and fastest finger channels. Tweet was forward of a tweet to DM and says 'please look into this'. Forwarded tweet is in hindi. Bed needs have been sorted out by DM & CMO , hence to DM. Suggest correct your understanding.'' PTI BKS HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

68 deaths, 4,957 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Sixty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as the health authorities reported another record daily spike of 4,957 cases, pushing the states infection tally to 3,00,038. On Saturday, the state had witnessed its highest...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs Punjab

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here on Sunday. Punjab Kings Innings K L Rahul c Stoinis b Rabada 61 Mayank Agarwal c Dhawan b Meriwala 69 Chris Gayle c sub RV Patel b Woakes 11 Deepak H...

Italy reports 251 coronavirus deaths, 12,694 new cases

Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 310 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 12,694 from 15,370.Italy has registered 116,927 deaths linked to COVID-19, t...

Soccer-UEFA threaten to ban breakaway clubs from all competitions

European soccers governing body UEFA has warned clubs linked to a breakaway Super League that they face being banned from domestic and international competitions if they set up a rival to the Champions League.In a joint statement with Spani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021