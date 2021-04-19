Left Menu

Not afraid of inquiry: Fadnavis on pharma firm-Remdesivir issue

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-04-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 00:18 IST
Not afraid of inquiry: Fadnavis on pharma firm-Remdesivir issue

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is being targeted by the ruling parties in Maharashtra for objecting to Mumbai police's grilling of a pharma company's top executive over alleged stocking of Remdesivir vials, on Sunday said he was not afraid of any inquiry against him as he has not done anything wrong.

Speaking to reporters atthe Nagpur airport on the issue of of questioning of Bruck Pharma company's director over the Remdesivir stock, said, ''I am not afraid of any inquiry because I have worked in the opposition for 20 years and have 36 cases against me for the sake of people.'' He said he would go to any limit to work in the interest of people of Maharashtra.

''Yesterday's incident was very unfortunate. We had not called those Remdesivir vials for the BJP, and (Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council) Pravin Darekar had met the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister that the Remdesivir injections will be handed over to the FDA and the municipal corporation,'' he added.

Doing politics over the issue was wrong, the former chief minister said, and alleged that false news was being spread that they possessed the stock of Remdesivir.

''I challenge them to prove that we had the stock (of Remdesivir)...The DCP himself had said that we did not have any stock with us,'' he said.

Mumbai police on Saturday night questioned Rajesh Dokania, director of Bruck Pharma, a Daman-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company that manufactures Remdesivir vials, following information that thousands of vials of the Remdesivir drug critical in coronavirus treatment were to be flown out of the country.

On learning about it, Fadnavis and Darekar had rushed to the police station. Their appearance at the police station has triggered a political slugfest between the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the opposition party over the paucity of healthcare supplies.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to pressurise the Mumbai police and interefere in their work, while the state Congress president Nana Patole demanded action against Fadnavis and Darekar for ''pressurising the police to let off'' the pharma company director, who is suspected of hoarding Remdesivir injection stock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless

Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the drivers seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, authorities said.There was no one in the drivers seat, Sgt. Cinthya Umanzor o...

Russia furious at accusation that Skripal suspects behind deadly Czech blast

Moscow reacted furiously on Sunday to Czech allegations that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump four years earlier, which killed two people. Prague on ...

At least three people reported dead in Austin, Texas, shooting

At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.Austin police, calling the situation an active shooting incident, said they were searching for a suspect. While a suspect is ...

Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.Called the Jan Anushahan Pakhwada public discipline fortnight, only shops and of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021