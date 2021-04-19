K'taka MLC tests positive for Covid-19

K'taka MLC tests positive for Covid-19PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:55 IST
Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee president and MLC Harish Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19.
He has been admitted to a private hospital here, party sources said.
The MLC tested positive for the dreaded virus on Sunday, they added.
Kumar has been unwell after returning from campaigning in the by-elections in the state and went for a test on Sunday.
Though asymptomatic, he was hospitalised as a precautionary measure, the sources said.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dakshina Kannada
- Congress
- Harish Kumar
- PTI MVGSS PTI PTI