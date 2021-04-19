Ensure easy admission of serious COVID-19 patients in hospitals: Priyanka to UP CM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that COVID-19 patients who are in a serious condition get admission in hospitals easily.

The Congress general secretary made the appeal while citing media reports that many serious patients in Uttar Pradesh are not being admitted without a supporting letter from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

''Information is coming from many places that many serious patients are not being admitted without the letter of the CMO. Mr. Chief Minister, people are losing their lives while waiting for the CMO's letter. Please put an end to such rules, save the lives of people,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Make such a system in which serious patients can be admitted to the hospitals easily,'' she said.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases as well as fatality count, with the disease claiming 129 more lives, while 30,596 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,51,620.

