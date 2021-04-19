PM Modi condoles lexicographer Venkatasubbaiah's demise
Condoling the death of noted lexicographer, Kannada writer and critic Ganjam Venkatasubbaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he was a prolific writer and thinker who made many efforts to popularise Kannada.Demise of Professor G. He was a prolific writer and thinker who made many efforts to popularise Kannada.He was passionate about his work and inspired many youngsters.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:54 IST
Condoling the death of noted lexicographer, Kannada writer and critic Ganjam Venkatasubbaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he was a prolific writer and thinker who made many efforts to popularise Kannada.
''Demise of Professor G. Venkatasubbaiah has left a huge void in Kannada literature. He was a prolific writer and thinker who made many efforts to popularise Kannada.
''He was passionate about his work and inspired many youngsters. (My) condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the PM tweeted. Venkatasubbaiah, fondly addressed as GV, was suffering from renal problems for the last few days and passed away during treatment at a hospital on Sunday night. He was 107.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G. Venkatasubbaiah
- Narendra Modi
- Venkatasubbaiah
- Ganjam
- Kannada
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaks to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaking to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting to commemorate 400th Prakash Purab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with chief ministers.