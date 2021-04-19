PM Modi condoles lexicographer Venkatasubbaiah's demise

Condoling the death of noted lexicographer, Kannada writer and critic Ganjam Venkatasubbaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he was a prolific writer and thinker who made many efforts to popularise Kannada.

''Demise of Professor G. Venkatasubbaiah has left a huge void in Kannada literature. He was a prolific writer and thinker who made many efforts to popularise Kannada.

''He was passionate about his work and inspired many youngsters. (My) condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the PM tweeted. Venkatasubbaiah, fondly addressed as GV, was suffering from renal problems for the last few days and passed away during treatment at a hospital on Sunday night. He was 107.

