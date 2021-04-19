Left Menu

Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

On behalf of all of us in the Congress Party, I send my good wishes to him for a speedy complete recovery, Sonia Gandhi said.In his message to Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, Concerned at the news of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji testing COVID positive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:25 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here with a mild fever on Monday.

Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.

They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19. The doctors are monitoring his condition.

Singh had taken the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.

Wishes for the speedy recovery of the Congress veteran poured in following his hospitalisation, with messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and a host of other leaders.

''Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery,'' Prime Minister Modi said.

''I am deeply concerned to learn that Dr. Manmohan Singh is unwell & has been hospitalised. On behalf of all of us in the Congress Party, I send my good wishes to him for a speedy & complete recovery,'' Sonia Gandhi said.

In his message to Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, ''India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time''.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, ''Concerned at the news of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji testing COVID positive. Wishing him early and fullest recovery.'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former union minister P Chidambaram, chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu also expressed concern over Singh's health and voiced hope that he will recover soon.

''My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon,'' Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter Banerjee said, ''Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery''. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''The entire nation wishes you a speedy recovery Dr. Manmohan Singh ji.

''India needs the sagacious vision, self-imposed restraint and the resolve to deliver that you embody and have always practised.'' PTI SKC PLB RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

