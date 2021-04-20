Left Menu

BJP accuses Delhi govt of failing to shield people from COVID spurt; 'stop politicising,' says AAP

Also Delhis death rate is more than the COVID 19 death rate at the national level, he said.Is this the Kejriwal model that was being touted by the AAP leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 00:04 IST
BJP accuses Delhi govt of failing to shield people from COVID spurt; 'stop politicising,' says AAP

The BJP's Delhi unit on Monday accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of failing to protect the people from surging COVID-19 cases in the city and demanded it to come out with a white paper on preparations made to tackle the deadly virus.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that Delhi is facing the crisis because the AAP government ''failed'' to take timely steps to control COVID-19.

Hitting back, the AAP government said it is ''extremely disappointing and unfortunate that the BJP is politicising an issue that involves the precious lives of people of Delhi.

''The AAP government should focus on Delhi and stop indulging in politics. The situation Delhi is facing is due to its failure to take timely steps.The government should come out with a white paper on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and preparations to handle it,'' Bidhuri said.

''The positivity rate in Delhi has soared to 30 per cent which is about double the national average of 16.69 per cent. Also Delhi's death rate is more than the COVID 19 death rate at the national level, he said.

''Is this the Kejriwal model that was being touted by the AAP leaders? The AAP government should tell how many ventilators and ICU beds were added in the hospitals in the last one year of the pandemic,'' he questioned.

He claimed that only 27 per cent of the total COVID-19 patients were admitted to Delhi government hospitals while the remaining were being treated at central government and private hospitals.

The Delhi government has already dedicated majority of its hospital beds to the coronavirus patients, said a statement from the city government.

''But the Centre has only set aside 1,800 of 10,000 beds in its hospitals in Delhi for Corona, whereas the MCD has set aside only 200 of its 3,200 beds,'' it said.

Instead of working on such issues that could save the lives of people of Delhi, BJP leaders have chosen to indulge in ''hypocrisy and blame-game'', it alleged.

The statement said Chief Minister Kejriwal has made it clear that the Delhi government does not want to do any politics on the issue and is willing to work with everyone to ensure lives are saved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

An Albanian man with a knife attacked and wounded five people Monday at a mosque in the capital, police said, as investigators tried to determine a motive for the attack. Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana ...

Soccer-UEFA chief's quiet rage ahead of "fight to the end"

There was an evident anger bristling inside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as he tried to deal with the aftermath of Sundays shock breakaway Super League split by 12 of Europes top clubs.The always cold stare of the Slovenian had an adde...

COVID-19: Nagpur civic body curtails working hours of shops

The Nagpur civic body on Monday issued an order curtailing the working hours of grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops and roadside carts from Tuesday in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.The order issued by the Nagpur Munici...

UP panchayat polls: Over 70 pc turnout till 6 pm

Over 70 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, where 3.48 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts. Of the 20 districts, polling detail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021