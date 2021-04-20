Left Menu

Digambar Kamat alleges 'bankrupt' Goa govt has no money for disposal of unclaimed bodies

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat slammed the state government and said that it is horrific to know that the bankrupt BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has no money even to dispose of unclaimed bodies lying in the mortuary at Margao.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 09:59 IST
LOP Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat slammed the state government and said that it is horrific to know that the bankrupt BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has no money even to dispose of unclaimed bodies lying in the mortuary at Margao. "I urge the South Goa District Collector to immediately give orders for the disposal of the same. I will personally make all necessary arrangements for their respectful cremation," Kamat said.

He further said that it is sad and disgusting to understand that the unclaimed bodies, including some of the COVID-19 infected, have piled up in the mortuaries as the government has failed to make payments to the Margao Municipal Council for their disposal. "There is a rising number of deaths and I am told that almost all cremation blocks in Margao Crematorium were occupied yesterday. The government needs to be sensitive with the current situation and act wisely," he said.

"Last year, I had personally monitored the arrangements at Margao Crematorium for the cremation of Covid infected bodies with the help of late Narayan Pai Fondekar of Mathgramastha Hindu Sabha. It is now the duty of the government to ensure that disposals of unclaimed bodies including those of Covid infected are done in the time stated Digambar Kamat," he added. He further appealed to the government to take everyone into confidence and come out with a proper action plan in handling a current crisis of the spread of Covid infections and the rising number of deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

