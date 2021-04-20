German CSU leader Soeder expected to accept Laschet as chancellor candidate-sources

Left Menu

Markus Soeder, leader of Germany's Social Union (CSU), is expected to concede to rival Armin Laschet in a race to become the conservative bloc's chancellor candidate for September's federal election, two sources within the CSU told Reuters.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:27 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Markus Soeder, leader of Germany's Social Union (CSU), is expected to concede to rival Armin Laschet in a race to become the conservative bloc's chancellor candidate for September's federal election, two sources within the CSU told Reuters. The sources said on Tuesday that Soeder is expected to accept the decision by the board of the Christian Democrats (CDU), the CSU's larger sister party, to back Laschet's candidacy.

Earlier, newspaper Bild reported that Soeder will renounce his candidacy, without citing sources. Soeder is due to speak in Munich at noon local time (1000 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

