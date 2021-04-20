Left Menu

Mamata terms Modi dispensation 'Govt of monumental

PTI | Bhagwangola | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:09 IST
Mamata terms Modi dispensation 'Govt of monumental
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

incompetence', accuses PM of allowing open market sale of vaccines after depleting stocks (Eds Changing intro) Bhagawangola/Sagardighi/Farakka (WB), Apr 20 (PTI) Calling the Narendra Modi-led dispensation a government of ''monumental incopetence', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Modi has allowed open market sale of coronavirus vaccines after shipments made by him to foreign shores have depleted stocks in India.

Banerjee also hinted that election schedules were being drawn up to assist BJP, while voicing her displeasure at the rejection of her proposal to club elections in the remaining three phases.

Addressing an election meeting at Bhagwangola in Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress supremo said the prime minister had exported vaccines to other countries to boost his image while states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal have struggled to get doses they required to combat the Covid pandemic.

''Yesterday the PM said the medicine (vaccine) will be available in open market. Where is the open market, where is the availability? You have already shipped out the majority of stock to foreign destinations,'' she alleged.

The Central Government had gifted Covid vaccines to a number of countries including neighbouring nation and allowed export to many more including to Brazil and South Africa earlier this year.

Terming the Narendra Modi-led NDA government as a government of monumental incompetence'', Banerjee said ''we are facing a huge deficit in vaccines due to the faulty planning.

The TMC supremo said more Covid cases are being reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Asansol belt and the state government is trying to manage the crisis from a limited stock.

''For six months the Central leadership did not bother to plan, they were busy plotting electoral battles in Bengal, Banerjee alleged.

Turning her guns on BJP, she claimed the party brought in ''lakhs of people from outside the state to help in campaigning and many of these people were infected with Covid.

These people will leave but they have spread the virus and the onus to manage the new crisis will be on us. Bengal's Covid situation was firmly under control but now the rate of infection is rising again.

However, she advised people not to panic, adding we will again bring it (pandemic) under a tight leash.'' Stating that she had learnt that elections to two assembly seats in Murshidabad, which were countermanded due to the deaths of candidates, may be held on May 13, Banerjee said ''If Eid takes place on May 13, the EC should decide on a voting date keeping in mind the need of voters to celebrate the festival.

Referring to erosion of Ganges river in Murshidabad and Malda districts, Banerjee said ''only Central (policies) can stop the erosion.'' ''Under the terms of the Indo-Bangla water treaty, Bangladesh was given Ganges water, but as the Centre did not dredge the Farakka barrage, it has silted. This has caused regular flooding in Bihar, Murshidabad and Malda whenever there are heavy rains in Bihar. The Centre should carry out dredging of Farakka on an urgent basis,'' she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said ''we need to have a Ganga Erosion Board to work on war footing.'' Urging the electorate to see Bengal doesn't fall into the hands of ''rioters , the chief minister alleged she had reports that there were plots to engineer riots on Ram Navami.

''Please be on guard. Don't fall prey to any bid to pit Hindus against Muslims,'' she said.

Banerjee also urged the people ''not to vote for the Left, Congress or other Sanjukta Morcha candidates who are the other face of BJP.

At another rally in Farakka also in Murshidabad district, the chief minister accused BJP of opposing her proposal to club the remaining three phases of polling in view of a spike in covid cases. She also hinted that the poll schedules were drawn up to help the BJP.

''Some candidates were infected with COVID, two died...

The EC fixes the schedule to help Modibabu (Narendra Modi),'' she alleged.

''If election takes place, there has to be campaigning.

One day voting would have reduced the spread of infection and helped people, Banerjee reasoned.

Elaborating on her claims about secret understanding between parties of Sanjukta Morcha and BJP, she said at Sagardighi ''it is nothing but another morcha with BJPs blessings.'' PTI SUS JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Bumpy first weeks of Harris' immigration role show challenges of the job

When President Joe Biden entrusted Vice President Kamala Harris in March with leading U.S. diplomatic efforts to cut immigration from Mexico and Central Americas Northern Triangle, experts described the job as both perilous and a political ...

White House offers condolences on death of Chadian president Deby

The White House on Tuesday offered sincere condolences to the people of Chad on the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby.We condemn recent violence and loss of life in Chad, a White House spokesperson said in a statement. We support a pea...

Cubans turn to herbal remedies, barter amid medicine scarcity

Dayana Rodriguez says her son is overwhelmed with scabies but she has not been able to find any of the treatments prescribed by their doctor at the poorly-stocked pharmacies in Havana so she is now turning to a herbal remedy instead.Even as...

Senior Pakistani journalist shot in Islamabad

Unidentified gunmen shot a senior Pakistani journalist on Tuesday while he was taking a walk near his house in Islamabad.Absar Alam, who also served as a chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority PEMRA, the countrys electronic media w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021