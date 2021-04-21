Left Menu

Country's COVID-19 situation an 'act of mismanagement': Manoj Jha

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Wednesday hit out at the Centre for the deteriorating COVID-19 situation across the country, calling it an 'act of mismanagement'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:10 IST
Country's COVID-19 situation an 'act of mismanagement': Manoj Jha
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Wednesday hit out at the Centre for the deteriorating COVID-19 situation across the country, calling it an 'act of mismanagement'. "Is it not true that you do not want to listen to the opposition? After elections, the ruling party and opposition should work together. Whenever there's criticism from the opposition, you ridicule them, and then hours later do the exact thing the opposition suggested," Jha told ANI.

"Look at the outcry on social media. Oxygen and other important medicines are not available. We have never felt more helpless in our lives. Someone is responsible for this. Should we just believe that this is an 'act of God'? This is not an act of god. This is an act of mismanagement, an act of lack of assessment and imagination," he added. He said this in reference to finance minister Sitharaman's statement last year when she called the pandemic an 'act of god' and said there could be a contraction in the economy.

The RJD leader alleged that states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were underreporting actual COVID-19 cases. "The alarming numbers we are seeing today are only the ones that are being reported. I know that in many states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, scams are happening in the name of testing. They are not testing because the scale at which the situation is deteriorating, things are almost out of our hands," he said.

He added that a big mistake made by the government was declaring victory over the coronavirus too soon. "We declared victory over COVID-19 halfway through the journey. At least now, we need to change our perspective. We still have time. We need to get out of lockdowns and containment zones and make sure that maximum testing and tracking is happening," he said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday evening, where he urged states to only use lockdowns as the last option, Jha said, "Last time PM Modi made 'lockdown' the first option. We said from the start that lockdowns are not the solution to this pandemic." He pushed for the constitution of a 'core team', consisting of members of the government, opposition, and experts to look beyond party lines and take steps to fight the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw

The Super League collapsed before a ball was kicked in the European breakaway competition after being abandoned by the six English clubs, leaving the Spanish and Italian participants stranded. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United,...

Do deep networks see as well as humans?

A new study from the Centre for Neuroscience CNS at the Indian Institute of Science IISc has explored how well deep neural networks compare to the human brain when it comes to visual perception.Deep neural networks are machine learning syst...

Ratan Tata invests in Mailit

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has invested in Mailit, a technology-driven mailroom management and logistics company.While the financial details of the investment were not disclosed, Mailit said it plans to launch 500 mailrooms across Ind...

Protesters gather as Germany debates COVID-19 lockdown law

Demonstrators gathered in Berlin on Wednesday to protest against a law parliament is set to pass giving the national government power to impose lockdowns on areas with high coronavirus infection rates to curb a third wave of the pandemic. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021