World News Roundup: How a WHO push for global vaccines needled Europe; German police clash with anti-lockdown protesters and more

How a WHO push for global vaccines needled Europe

Last April, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added Europe to a global effort to ensure equitable access to a vaccine, which she said would be deployed "to every single corner of the world." But despite pledging billions of dollars for the scheme set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) and publicly endorsing it, European Union officials and member states repeatedly made choices that undermined the campaign, internal documents were seen by Reuters, and interviews with EU officials and diplomats show.

Australia cancels Victoria state's Belt and Road deals with China

Australia said on Wednesday it has canceled two deals struck by its state of Victoria with China on cooperation with Beijing's flagship Belt and Road Initiative, a far-reaching infrastructure and soft power program. Under a new process in Australia, Foreign Minister Marise Payne has the power to review deals reached with other nations by the country's states and universities.

De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns

The European Union needs to engage with China despite many differences instead of opting for a more isolationist approach, Germany said on Wednesday. "In the EU, we have been describing China as a partner, competitor, and systemic rival at the same time," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

German police clash with anti-lockdown protesters

Police clashed with protesters in Berlin on Wednesday as they tried to disperse a rally against the coronavirus lockdown while parliament debated a law to give the national government more powers to fight a third wave of the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel drew up the law after some of Germany's 16 federal states refused to impose tough measures despite a surge in cases. Her government has come under fire for its chaotic handling of lockdowns and slow vaccination campaign.

Rebels gear up to march on capital as Chad reels from president's death

Rebel forces set their sights on Chad's capital on Wednesday following the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby, a move that threatens to bring even more turmoil to a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in Africa.

London Bridge station evacuated as police investigate suspicious item

London Bridge station in central London was evacuated on Wednesday after police were called to investigate reports of a suspicious item onboard a train, British Transport Police said.

"Officers were called to London Bridge station at 12.33 pm following reports of a suspicious item onboard a train," a British Transport Police spokeswoman said.

European countries to resume J&J COVID vaccine deliveries

European countries prepared on Wednesday to resume deliveries of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and speed up the rollout after Europe's drug regulator backed the shot. Germany's health ministry said it would start deliveries to federal states for use in vaccination centres shortly, and that family doctor should receive the vaccine from the week after next.

Even in his home town, Germans uninspired by 'try hard' Laschet

He's premier of Germany's most populous state and chairman of its biggest party, but across the country and even in his home town Armin Laschet is struggling to convince voters he is the man to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. After a week-long feud, Germany's conservatives on Tuesday opted to back Laschet, a cautious centrist, instead of his more popular Bavarian rival, Markus Soeder, as their candidate to succeed Merkel in a September national election.

Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia's "red lines"

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it. At a time of acute crisis in ties with the United States and Europe, with Russian troops massed near Ukraine and opposition leader Alexei Navalny on hunger strike in jail, the Kremlin leader used his state of the nation speech to project a message of Russian strength and defiance in the face of outside threats.

France expects to lift domestic travel restrictions on May 3

Domestic travel restrictions imposed to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus are expected to be lifted on May 3, the government said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal also said that President Emmanuel Macron's administration was sticking to a base case scenario of bars and restaurants to re-open outdoor seatings by mid-May.

