BJP launches COVID helpline number in J&K for people in distress

He said the partys office bearers, MPs, former ministers, former MLCs, DDCs, BDCs, councillors and other officials will remain available to render their services.Sethi said the party has taken all possible measures to serve humanity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cadre will guide people to cope with their issues using these helplines.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:38 IST
The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir launched a dedicated COVID-19 helpline number on Wednesday to lend help to the people in distress across the Union Territory.

The helpline number 0191-3568199 and a helpline email bjphelplinejk@gmail.com was launched by party vice-president Yudhvir Sethi here.

Sethi while launching the helpline number said the party was committed to serve the people and going by the policy set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help those in need with any type of assistance due to COVID-19.

The BJP leader said the entire party cadre will remain available to help the people who require help. He said the party's office bearers, MPs, former ministers, former MLCs, DDCs, BDCs, councillors and other officials will remain available to render their services.

Sethi said the party has taken all possible measures to serve humanity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cadre will guide people to cope with their issues using these helplines. He said that the last team formed during the nationwide lockdown is still working for the people's welfare providing all kinds of assistance and the party has taken the initiative to again boost the helping process which will be monitored at the party's state office as well as district offices.

''We appeal to the people to be very cautious and venture out only if extremely necessary,'' he added.

