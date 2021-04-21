Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:00 IST
Ex-CM says PM letting down people during spike in pandemic
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with adopting quixotic policies in mitigating the sufferings of the people facing the COVID-19 situation.

Addressing a virtual press meet, Narayanasamy said when several States were complaining of shortage of liquid oxygen needed for the coronavirus patients the Prime Minister has been letting export of the liquid oxygen cylinders to foreign countries.

''This is a great disservice to the people of the country,'' he said.

Narayanasamy said the infrastructure should be ramped up to meet the demand of COVID-19 patients here.

He said Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has announced total lockdown for four days in a row from every Friday, which, he added, would cause hardship to the daily wage earners and marginalised sections, and the unorganised sector.

The former Chief Minister said shortage of vaccines in hospitals should also be tackled without delay and sought posting adequate number of doctors, nurses and Asha workers for undelayed attention to the coronavirus-hit.

