Follow state policy, not politics: Raje

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:47 IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje here on Thursday said that politics should be kept away from handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''This is a time when we have to follow state policy, not politics,'' Raje, who is also a national vice-president of the BJP, said in a statement.

''Not only the country, but the state is also going through a crisis due to COVID. In such a situation, there is a need to be careful, not to be afraid,'' she added.

Raje urged people to stay at home, wear a mask and wash their hands regularly.

