Uddhav Thackeray dials Odisha CM to thank for oxygen supply

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Thursday and thanked him for helping with procurement of oxygen for Maharashtra.

Thackeray took to Twitter to inform about his conversation with Patnaik.

The tweet said he thanked the Odisha chief minister for ''helping in procurement and transportation of oxygen from Odisha to Maharashtra and for standing by each other in these crucial times as one nation''.

Thackeray did not elaborate on the procurement of oxygen from the eastern state.

A tweet from Patnaik's officeearlier in the day said the chief ministerdiscussed the coronavirus situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha will ramp up oxygen production to assist other states.

