Virar hospital fire: Kin of each victim to get Rs 5 lakh aid

Virar hospital fire: Kin of each victim to get Rs 5 lakh aidPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:59 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of 13 COVID-19 patients, who died in a fire at a hospital in Virar of Palghar district.
A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said those who suffered serious injuries in the incident will be given Rs one lakh compensation each.
Thirteen coronavirus patients died after the blaze in the intensive care unit (ICU) located on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday. Five women and eight men died in the incident.
There were 90 patients in the hospital, 18 of them in the ICU, when the fire broke out after a blast in the AC unit, an official has said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Palghar district
- Maharashtra
- Virar
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to attend meeting with PM Modi over Covid-19 situation
There is a shortage of medical oxygen and beds; demand for Remdesivir has increased in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray.
Maha Govt to provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place: Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says Centre should help supply oxygen for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.
War against coronavirus has begun once again; severe strain on Maharashtra's health infrastructure due to spike in cases: Uddhav Thackeray.