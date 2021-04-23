BJP MLA from UP's Auraiya dies of COVID
BJP MLA Sadar Ramesh Chandra Diwakar died of COVID-19 here on Friday, family sources said. He was 56.
An MLA from Auraiya, Diwakar was admitted at a hospital here four days ago. His condition had been serious for the last two days, they said, adding that he died during treatment.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the news of his demise was ''sad''. ''May the departed soul rest in peace and the bereaved family find strength to bear the loss,'' he tweeted.
According to sources, Diwakar's wife has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment in Kanpur.
