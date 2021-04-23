Left Menu

PM Modi condoles deaths due to fire in COVID-19 hospital in Virar

The Prime Minister approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled deaths due to fire in COVID-19 hospital in Virar. He wished for early recovery for the injured. The Prime Minister approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.

(With Inputs from PIB)

