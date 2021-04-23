Left Menu

MP: Five COVID-19 patients die as hospital runs out of oxygen

There is no shortage of medical oxygen in the district, he said.Congress MLAs Tarun Bhanot, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Vinay Saxena and district unit president Dinesh Yadav lodged a protest with the collector over the incident.Saxena, MLA from Jabalpur North, told PTI that they requested the collector to ensure a proper monitoring of the supply.He also said that private hospitals should enable family members to watch, through live video feed, the treatment given to the patients.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:13 IST
MP: Five COVID-19 patients die as hospital runs out of oxygen

Five coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU of a private hospital here died allegedly after its oxygen supply ran out, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

The incident which took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Galaxy Hospital came amid a grave medical oxygen shortage crisis in many parts of the country.

''As per the family members, the patients died after the stock of oxygen got over,'' said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dipak Mishra.

The hospital management, however, was not available for comment despite several calls.

A police team which was on patrolling duty in the area reached the spot after receiving information about commotion and loud protests by patients' relatives outside the hospital.

The relatives alleged that their loved ones died due to the lack of oxygen as the stock got exhausted, CSP Mishra said.

''We have set up a four-member committee to probe the deaths,'' said Collector Karamveer Sharma in a video message.

The committee comprises a joint collector, a doctor, a senior police official and deputy collector (who has the responsibility of monitoring the medical oxygen supply in district).

It will probe why despite regular supply of oxygen the incident took place, the collector said. Authorities are regularly monitoring the supply of oxygen to government and private hospitals, he added.

As per CSP Mishra, a vehicle which was ferrying ten oxygen cylinders to the hospital broke down late at night.

A police team was then rushed to the supplier to collect the cylinders. ''Another vehicle was arranged and the cylinders were brought to the hospital,'' he said.

Family members of the deceased urged the police to conduct an inquiry.

''We are waiting for a written complaint to start a probe,'' Mishra said.

BJP MLA and former health minister Ajay Vishnoi claimed there was no shortage of oxygen in Jabalpur district and blamed the hospital for ''poor management''.

''The hospital should have made arrangements for the supply of medical oxygen in advance considering the requirement. There is no shortage of medical oxygen in the district,'' he said.

Congress MLAs Tarun Bhanot, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Vinay Saxena and district unit president Dinesh Yadav lodged a protest with the collector over the incident.

Saxena, MLA from Jabalpur North, told PTI that they requested the collector to ensure a proper monitoring of the supply.

He also said that private hospitals should enable family members to watch, through live video feed, the treatment given to the patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for incoming passengers; to be quarantined till reports arrive

The Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday made it mandatory for incoming passengers to undergo the RT-PCR test at the Leh airport and face quarantine until the reports are out, officials said.Looking at the rising number of COVID-19 cases in ...

Former soccer star Ryan Giggs charged with assault against two women

Former Manchester United soccer star Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault against two women, police and prosecutors said in statements on Friday.Giggs, 47, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and commo...

US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps after strong factory data; Amex, Honeywell fall

U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday as a rise in factory activity in April supported bets of swifter economic recovery, while a fall in shares of American Express and Honeywell kept gains on the blue-chip Dow in check.Data firm IHS Markit s...

'Titli', 'Mukti Bhawan' actor Lalit Behl dies from COVID-19 complications

Veteran actor-filmmaker Lalit Behl, known for featuring in acclaimed films like Titli and Mukti Bhawan, passed away due to COVID-19 related complications, his son, director Kanu Behl said on Friday. The 71-year-old actor was diagnosed with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021