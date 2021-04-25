Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP leader welcomes CM's announcement of free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all above 18

Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Sunday welcomed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots announcement to provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.Earlier in the day, Gehlot had said the state government will spend around Rs 3,000 crore on the exercise and has begun placing orders to pharmaceutical companies.The government of Rajasthan has decided to provide free vaccine to all people above the age of 18 years, which I welcome.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:19 IST
Rajasthan BJP leader welcomes CM's announcement of free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all above 18

Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Sunday welcomed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's announcement to provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had said the state government will spend around Rs 3,000 crore on the exercise and has begun placing orders to pharmaceutical companies.

''The government of Rajasthan has decided to provide free vaccine to all people above the age of 18 years, which I welcome. I thank Chief Minister Gehlot for this. We want vaccination to start in the state as soon as possible,'' the senior BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra targeted the BJP government at the Centre for not providing free vaccine to everyone.

''In this critical time of corona, the centre has reneged on its promise of free vaccine for all, but the Congress government of Rajasthan has made a historic decision to provide free vaccination for the youth of 18-45 years according to public sentiment,'' Dotasra tweeted.

Dotasra thanked the chief minister for the step that will benefit about 3.75 crore people in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

4 detained after damaging police vehicle in UP's Sambhal

Four persons have been detained for damaging a police vehicle after a team had gone to arrest a man accused in a case under the UP Gangsters Act here, officials said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Saturda...

German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for dialogue and toughness toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights.Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens cand...

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the d...

Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laportes late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021