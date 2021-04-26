Left Menu

Election commission responsible for second COVID-19 wave: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Monday slammed the Election Commission for not stopping political parties from conducting election rallies and said that the poll body was responsible for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court on Monday slammed the Election Commission for not stopping political parties from conducting election rallies and said that the poll body was responsible for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bench made the observations while hearing a plea by Tamil Nadu minister MR Vijayabhaskar seeking direction to the EC to follow appropriate measures in the counting of votes on May 2 in Karur counting centre.

Vijayabhaskar sought an extra room for counting as only two were available to count votes of 77 candidates. The EC said in court it would take appropriate steps not only in Karur assembly constituency but at all centres in the state with adequate space and members.

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee slammed the Election Commission for not stopping political parties from conducting election rallies and said that it is the only institution responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. Chief Justice Banerjee said that the officials of the Election Commission should probably be booked on murder charges. He also warned that the court will stop the counting of votes on May 2 if a blueprint to follow COVID-19 protocol is not put in. He also stated that the EC had not ensured following COVID-19 protocol during the campaign despite court orders.

Chief Justice said, "Public health is most important and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he will be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees." He added that said that the current situation is of survival and protection. "Everything else comes next."

The high court directed the Election Commission and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer to hold consultations with the Health Secretary and come up with a plan on following COVID-19 protocol during the counting of votes and asked for a blueprint to be submitted on April 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

