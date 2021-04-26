Left Menu

Lebanon asks Saudi Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce

Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce imposed over what Riyadh called a rise in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent a repeat. The statement was issued after a meeting on the topic between President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab amongst others.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:51 IST
Lebanon asks Saudi Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce

Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce imposed over what Riyadh called a rise in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent a repeat.

The statement was issued after a meeting on the topic between President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab amongst others. They also asked Lebanon's public prosecutor to pursue investigations on the issue and keep Saudi officials informed of results, a presidency statement said.

Blaming an increase in drug smuggling, Saudi Arabia announced the ban on Friday, a measure that will add to Lebanon's severe economic problems. The fruit and vegetables trade is worth $24 million annually. Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Aoun earlier asked Lebanon's security forces to step up operations against the smuggling, while Diab said Lebanon stood ready to fight trafficking networks with Saudi Arabia but that a ban would not prevent it. "We are confident that Saudi Arabia and all the Gulf countries know well that a ban on Lebanese produce will not stop drug smuggling and (that) cooperation between us will help stop these networks," he said.

There was concern that the ban, which took effect on Sunday, would spread to other Gulf states after the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman all issued statements in support of the Saudi decision. The ban was announced after Saudi customs authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle in more than 5.3 million Captagon pills, a type of amphetamine, hidden in a pomegranate shipment from Lebanon, the kingdom's SPA news agency said last week.

A Lebanese source who attended Monday's meeting at the presidential palace said the shipment was originally from neighbouring Syria and falsely labelled as Lebanese before being dispatched. The source said two people were detained in connection with the drug bust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina

Apple is expanding spending in the US and announced plans Monday to build its first East Coast campus, in North Carolina. The iPhone maker is boosting US spending to USD 430 billion over the next five years and doubling its hiring plans by ...

China's dominance of rare earth elements worries the West

As China continues to dominate the rare earth elements around the world, the Western countries are pushing towards self-reliance in the procurement of scarce metals and minerals that are essential for the manufacture of electric car batteri...

Desperate patients queue up outside Sardar Patel COVID Centre even before it opens

Chaos prevailed outside the Sardar Vallabbhai Patel COVID Care Centre SPCCC here as a huge crowd of desperate patients and their attendants gathered at the facility for getting admission even before it began operating this morning. Located ...

‘Disasters know no borders’ says Guterres, 35 years on from Chernobyl nuclear accident

A 20-second shut down of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on 26 April 1986, created a surge that led to a chemical explosion, which released nearly 520 dangerous radionuclides into the atmosphere. As a result, large parts of the former S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021