Left Menu

Erdogan calls on Biden to reverse 'wrong step' on Armenian declaration

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on U.S. President Joe Biden to immediately reverse his declaration that 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a move he said was upsetting and diminished bilateral ties. Biden's historic declaration on Saturday has infuriated its NATO ally Turkey, which has said the announcement had opened a "deep wound" in relations that have already been strained over a host of issues.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:11 IST
Erdogan calls on Biden to reverse 'wrong step' on Armenian declaration
File Photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on U.S. President Joe Biden to immediately reverse his declaration that 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a move he said was upsetting and diminished bilateral ties.

Biden's historic declaration on Saturday has infuriated its NATO ally Turkey, which has said the announcement had opened a "deep wound" in relations that have already been strained over a host of issues. In his first comments since Biden's statement, Erdogan said "the wrong step" would hinder ties and advised the United States to "look in the mirror", adding Turkey still sought to establish "good neigbourly" ties with Armenia.

"The U.S. President has made baseless, unjust and untrue remarks about the sad events that took place in our geography over a century ago," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting, and repeated a call for Turkish and Armenian historians to form a joint commission to investigate the events. "I hope the U.S. President will turn back from this wrong step as soon as possible."

He also slammed the United States for having failed to find a solution to the decades-old conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh - where the United States, Russia and France were mediators - and said Washington had stood by as massacres unfolded. "If you say genocide, then you need to look at yourselves in the mirror and make an evaluation. The Native Americans, I don't even need to mention them, what happened is clear," he said, in reference to the treatment of Native Americans by European settlers. "While all these truths are out there, you cannot pin the genocide accusation on the Turkish people."

Turkey supported Baku in the conflict last year, in which Azeri forces seized swathes of lands in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Biden's statement came at a time when Ankara and Washington have been struggling to repair ties, strained when Turkey purchased Russian defence systems resulting in U.S. sanctions; policy differences in Syria; and legal matters.

Erdogan said he expected to "open the door for a new period" in ties and discuss all disputes with Biden at a NATO summit in June, but warned that ties would deteriorate further unless the allies can compartmentalise issues. "We now need to put aside our disagreements and look at what steps we can take from now on, otherwise we will have no choice but to do what is required by the level our ties have fallen to on April 24," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Harris to chair new White House task force on workers

Vice President Kamala Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organising and Empowerment, the Biden administration announced Monday.The task force will be vice-chaired by Labour Secretary Marty Walsh, will be dedicated to m...

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hoped his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict would bring a new vision to U.N.-led talks this week even though Greek Cypriots have already rejected it. The United Nations is h...

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

The SP 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car makers quarterly report, which kicks off this weeks results from several heavyweight growth companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3, with analysts expecting the co...

Turkey announces "full lockdown" from April 29 to curb COVID spread

Turks will be required to stay mostly at home under a nationwide full lockdown starting on Thursday and lasting until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.Turkey logged 37...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021