Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris promises Guatemala's Giammattei more aid, humane approach to tackling migration

President Joe Biden, who has moved away from predecessor Donald Trump's hard-line immigration approach, gave Harris the job of leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries - Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala - to stop migrants from crossing into the United States. The meeting, which was held virtually, was Harris' second conversation with Guatemala's leader in less than a month - a sign of the best opportunity she has to build a partnership in the region.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 02:59 IST
U.S. VP Harris promises Guatemala's Giammattei more aid, humane approach to tackling migration
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Vice President Kamala Harris, after meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, said the United States wants to increase aid to the region and manage migration in a secure and humane way as she looks for ways to defuse a migrant crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico. President Joe Biden, who has moved away from predecessor Donald Trump's hard-line immigration approach, gave Harris the job of leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries - Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala - to stop migrants from crossing into the United States.

The meeting, which was held virtually, was Harris' second conversation with Guatemala's leader in less than a month - a sign of the best opportunity she has to build a partnership in the region. She previously spoke with him on March 30th. Harris has yet to speak with leaders of Honduras and El Salvador.

"We want to work with you... in a way that will bring hope to the people of Guatemala, that there will be an opportunity for them if they stay at home," Harris said, adding that she will visit the region in June. President Giammattei said Guatemala is looking forward to her visit but wants to reach an agreement on issues before she travels.

"I believe that we should build a roadmap between governments... so that we can reach an agreement... (and) can work on this very hard road that we have ahead of us," he said. Challenges surfaced during their first call, when Giammattei asked Harris about the possibility of purchasing COVID-19 vaccines, officials told Reuters. The question was not included in the U.S. readout of the call.

On April 5, Guatemala said it was purchasing 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines to inoculate about half the country's population. Harris' office did not comment on the issue, but an administration official said it was not politically tenable to assure vaccine supplies to other countries before inoculating every American.

Other problems have also emerged. Guatemalan lawmakers recently refused to swear in a corruption-fighting judge, Constitutional Court President Gloria Porras, whom U.S. officials had seen as key to the country's fight against graft. In addition the meeting on Monday, Harris will also participate in a virtual roundtable with representatives from Guatemalan community based-organizations on Tuesday.

Last week, the Biden administration said it would set aside 6,000 seasonal guest worker visas for people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. In March, about 85,000 of the 172,000 migrants caught at the border came from the three countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela keen on J&J vaccine but seeks details on side effects, official says

Venezuela is interested in acquiring the Johnson Johnson coronavirus vaccine for its inoculation campaign, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday, adding that authorities want to know more about its side effects. The COVAX global ...

Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and robust demand from China. Sales of regulatory permits were high...

U.S. Homeland Security to investigate domestic extremism in its ranks

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will investigate the potential threat of domestic violent extremism within its own ranks, the department said on Monday. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did not say what prompted the internal review...

UPDATE 3-Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by record deliveries, robust demand from China and environmental credit sales.Tesla posted record deliveries in the first quarter despite a globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021