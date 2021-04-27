Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's COVID review meet, Madras HC's statement on EC reported

Various Urdu newspapers in their Tuesday editions have prominently covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to review the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Most publications also highlighted the news of the Madras High Court holding the Election Commission responsible for the second COVID-19 wave in the country.

Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdy daily reported the news 'Election Commission responsible for second COVID-19 wave: Madras High Court' as its top headline. The newspaper reported that Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee slammed the poll panel for not stopping political parties from conducting election rallies and said that it is the only institution responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. It further in its report quoted Chief Justice Banerjee saying that the officials of the Election Commission should probably be booked on murder charges. The news of the Delhi government's decision to provide free COVID1-9 vaccine to everyone aged above 18 has also been displayed on page one of the daily.

It reported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as saying that the Delhi government has given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines and will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people. The newspaper also reported in one of its top headlines that President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, pledging US assistance. It mentioned in its report that the US is ready with a range of support for India and is prepared to immediately start deploying it.

Hindustan Express: The daily on its front page gave prominent coverage to Madras High Court's ruling that held the Election Commission responsible for the second COVID-19 wave. Chief Justice Banerjee on Monday stated that the officials of the Election Commission should probably be booked on murder charges, said the newspaper in its report. The newspaper also carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. The newspaper said in its report that PM Modi on Monday met General Rawat and reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (ANI)

