Athawale demands free vaccination for poor, needy middle class

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday demanded the Maharashtra government provide vaccines against COVID-19 free to the poor and also ''needy'' members of the middle class.

In a statement here, Athawale said, ''The MVA government in Maharashtra should provide vaccines against COVID-19 free of cost to the poor as well the needy middle class.

''Those who can afford to pay for the vaccine should make donations which can be used for inoculating the poor,'' he added.

He also alleged that there was no coordination between the three ruling allies in Maharashtra and the state's fate was in the hands of people ''who delay taking decisions.

