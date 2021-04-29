Left Menu

'White supremacy is terrorism': President Biden

My fellow Americans, look, we have to come together to heal the soul of this nation, the president said.In remarks, Biden acknowledged the January 6 attempted insurrection at the Capitol, saying it was an existential crisis that tested democracy.As we gather here tonight, the images of a violent mob assaulting this Capitol desecrating our democracy remain vivid in all our minds.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 09:34 IST
'White supremacy is terrorism': President Biden

In his first joint address to the US Congress, President Joe Biden identified white supremacy as a domestic terror threat that America must remain vigilant against.

While discussing his decision to withdraw American troops from war-torn Afghanistan, Biden noted global terror networks have largely moved beyond the country and that white supremacists posed a bigger threat than foreign actors.

''We won't ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism,” Biden said in the House chamber, which just three months ago was attacked by the supporters of former president Donald Trump in an effort to overthrow the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

''White supremacy is terrorism, and we're not going to ignore that either. My fellow Americans, look, we have to come together to heal the soul of this nation,” the president said.

In remarks, Biden acknowledged the January 6 attempted insurrection at the Capitol, saying it was an existential crisis that tested democracy.

''As we gather here tonight, the images of a violent mob assaulting this Capitol — desecrating our democracy — remain vivid in all our minds. Lives were put at risk — many of your lives. Lives were lost. Extraordinary courage was summoned. The insurrection was an existential crisis — a test of whether our democracy could survive. It did,'' Biden said.

But he underscored that ''the struggle is far from over'' and that ''the question of whether our democracy will long endure is both ancient and urgent.'' PTI AKJ AKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 29

Here are news, reports, and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday. The lira closed at 8.2 on Wednesday.The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.44 to 1,385.91 points on Wednesday. GLOBAL MARKETSAsian shares rose in early ...

UN agencies procuring 7,000 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 testing machines, PPEs for India: UN spokesperson

The UN team in India is supporting the countrys authorities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing critical supplies and its agencies are procuring thousands of oxygen concentrators, oxygen generating plants and other essential eq...

Global gold demand declines by 23 pc to 815.7 tonne in Jan-Mar 2021: WGC

Global gold demand dropped by 23 per cent during January-March quarter of this year to 815.7 tonne compared to the same period of 2020, mainly driven by outflows of gold-backed exchange-traded funds ETFs and low Central bank buying, accordi...

NBA-Rockets' Porter Jr. fined $50,000 for Miami club visit

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined 50,000 for violating the National Basketball Associations NBA health and safety protocols, the league said on Wednesday. Porter visited a Miami club along with teammate Sterling Brown on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021