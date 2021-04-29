Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's weight plunged during hunger strike -lawyer

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's weight plunged during hunger strike -lawyerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:17 IST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who ended a more than three-week hunger strike last week, weighed in at 72 kilograms on Thursday, down from 94 kilograms when he flew back to Russia in January, one of his lawyers said.
The 44-year-old, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic critic, is serving a 2-1/2-year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier conviction that he says was politically motivated.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- Alexei Navalny
- Kremlin
