India lost an icon of legal system: Prez Kovind on demise of former AG Soli Sorabjee

My condolences to his family associates, Kovind said in a tweet.Sorabjee had served as the attorney general of India from 1989-90 and 1998-2004.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:53 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the demise of former attorney general of India Soli Sorabjee and said the country has lost an icon of its legal system in his passing.

Sorabjee, aged 91, died this morning at a Delhi hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

''In the passing of Soli Sorabjee, we lost an icon of India's legal system. He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. My condolences to his family & associates,'' Kovind said in a tweet.

Sorabjee had served as the attorney general of India from 1989-90 and 1998-2004.

