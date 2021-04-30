Maharashtra: Veteran journalist Manohar Andhare dead

Veteran journalist Manohar Andhare died on Friday after a brief illness, family sources said.

A native of Nagpur, Andhare (87) was venerated in Maharashtra media circles and known for playing a crucial role in the implementation of the first wage board for journalists.

He died at Hyderabad, where he was being looked after by his son Ajit, also a journalist.

Andhare was the force behind the ''Patrakar Sahnivas'' housing colony comprising 103 flats of journalists in Nagpur's posh Civil Lines area in 1992.

He spent most of his over four-decade-long media career in Yugdharma Hindi daily and also managed it for some time through a cooperative venture when it went into losses.

In his condolence message, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said he was saddened by the death of the senior journalist.

