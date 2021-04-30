Left Menu

Maharashtra: Veteran journalist Manohar Andhare dead

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:34 IST
Veteran journalist Manohar Andhare died on Friday after a brief illness, family sources said.

A native of Nagpur, Andhare (87) was venerated in Maharashtra media circles and known for playing a crucial role in the implementation of the first wage board for journalists.

He died at Hyderabad, where he was being looked after by his son Ajit, also a journalist.

Andhare was the force behind the ''Patrakar Sahnivas'' housing colony comprising 103 flats of journalists in Nagpur's posh Civil Lines area in 1992.

He spent most of his over four-decade-long media career in Yugdharma Hindi daily and also managed it for some time through a cooperative venture when it went into losses.

In his condolence message, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said he was saddened by the death of the senior journalist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

