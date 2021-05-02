Left Menu

Early trends not real indicator of Bengal poll outcome: VIjayvargiya

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:03 IST
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in West Bengal.

He said that the initial trends from postal ballots were ''not the real indicator of the final outcome''.

''We will cross the magic figure by evening. I am sure that we will form the next government in Bengal,'' Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP's Bengal minder, said.

The saffron party, which had managed to secure just three seats in the last assembly elections, is making good progress, he stated.

Early trends till 10.30 am showed that the ruling TMC was surging ahead of challenger BJP, leading in 101 of the 156 seats. The saffron party was ahead in just 53 seats.

''The TMC goons had terrorised the voters who used the postal ballot option... We had a feeling that our party will not do well in postal ballots. However, the BJP is making good progress,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

