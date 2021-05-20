Left Menu

Former Ivory Coast PM Soro goes on trial on coup-plotting charges

He led the rebels that swept Ouattara to power during the civil war that followed his disputed election victory in 2010 and went on to serve as prime minister and speaker of parliament under Ouattara. But the two men later fell out as the president made clear he would oppose Soro's own presidential ambitions.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 20-05-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 02:07 IST
Former Ivory Coast PM Soro goes on trial on coup-plotting charges
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Guillaume Soro, a former prime minister and rebel leader in Ivory Coast, went on trial in absentia on Wednesday on charges he plotted a coup against President Alassane Ouattara. The trial got off to a fiery start with Soro's defence insisting on more time to examine alleged evidence against Soro and the 19 others accused in the case.

As a result, the second day of the trial was postponed to May 26, said Diallo Souleymane, who is on his legal team. His lawyers have condemned the case as politically motivated and say there is no evidence Soro was guilty of conspiracy.

"Ivorian justice has become an accomplice to the settling of political scores," they said in a statement before the trial. The case has raised tensions in a country recovering from two civil wars since the turn of the century.

Soro, who is in exile in Europe, has already been convicted of embezzlement and was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison. He led the rebels that swept Ouattara to power during the civil war that followed his disputed election victory in 2010 and went on to serve as prime minister and speaker of parliament under Ouattara.

But the two men later fell out as the president made clear he would oppose Soro's own presidential ambitions. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Soro in December 2019, just before he planned to return home from Europe to launch his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 company and CEO

The Biden administration waived sanctions on the company behind Russias Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, according to a State Department report sent to Congress on Wednesday. The report, a copy of which was see...

Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesdays final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his ow...

U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in Iceland

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both stressed their two countries have differences but should work together on some issues, as they began talks in Iceland on Wednesday night.The meeting mark...

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday.Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021