Spain to let vaccinated travellers from non-EU countries in from June 7
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:11 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain will allow people from non-EU countries who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.
The new rule will apply to travelers from the United States, Sanchez pointed out.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- United States
- Pedro Sanchez
- Sanchez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spain finds 11 cases of variant first identified in India
Spain pours billions into fight for slice of European electric vehicle sector
Spain legend David Villa to spearhead global football operations at Odisha FC
France, Germany, Spain reach general agreement over fighter jet, Berlin says
Spain tourist arrivals slump 76% in March, recovery still far off