Unresolved Mystery: Pilot's Death in Spain Shelved
A Spanish court has paused its investigation into the murder of Russian defector Maxim Kuzminov, found dead in Spain. Despite efforts, authorities couldn't identify the killer. Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, was discovered with a Ukrainian passport under an assumed name.
A Spanish court has temporarily closed its investigation into the mysterious death of Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov. Kuzminov, who controversially defected to Ukraine in August 2023, was discovered dead earlier this year in a Spanish town.
Authorities reported that his body was discovered in an underground garage in Villajoyosa with multiple gunshot wounds. He was found carrying a Ukrainian passport under a suspected alias. Despite thorough investigations, police have been unable to pinpoint any suspects or masterminds behind the crime.
Kuzminov's defection was seen as a significant moment for Ukraine, grappling with Russia's incursion. He expressed disbelief at his home country's aggression. The court has left the case open for potential reopening should new evidence arise.
