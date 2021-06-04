Biden, NATO's Stoltenberg to meet on Monday -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.
The two will discuss more responsible sharing of responsibilities among NATO allies, Psaki added.
